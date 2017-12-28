KNEB.tv News: December 28,2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Surveillance video helps police identify and track down the man believed to have brandished a gun during the Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Scottsbluff Route 26 Mart

A state senator who is running for governor plans to form a new “United Nebraska” party to qualify for the general election ballot

And big news out of Husker Nation today, as Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee announced on his Twitter account that he will forego his senior season and will enter the NFL Draft

Bill Boyer in with an updated weather forecast for the region; and we continue to count down our top stories of 2017.

Watch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: