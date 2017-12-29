KNEB.tv News: December 29, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Newly appointed Economic Development Director Dave Rippe has hit the ground running in the Valley to learn more about the businesses that are vital to Nebraska’s economy

Today marks the start of the three day selling period for area firework vendors leading up to the New Year’s holiday

A Sidney man who was sentenced to prison in 2014 for murdering his girlfriend has lost his appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court seeking postconviction relief

Bill Boyer checks in with his last forecast of 2017, and we conclude our countdown of the top 10 stories of the year.

