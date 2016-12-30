KNEB.tv News: December 30, 2016

In our final newscast of 2016; we check in with local firework retailers on New Year’s selling period. Firework’s Unlimited owner Greg Trautman says sales have been strong thus far, but hopes to end 2016 “with a bang.””

We also catch up with two local Certified Public Accountants, who have announced that their respective firms will be merging effective January 1.

Bill Boyer in with a frigid weather forecast to close out 2016, and Chabella Guzman checks in with ag news.

You’ll find these stories- and our top story from 2016- right now on KNEB.tv News: