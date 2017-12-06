class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276714 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 6, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 6, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The 2018 legislative session is fast approaching, and locals got a preview on what they can expect to get tackled next year in the Unicameral
  • For the eighth consecutive year, Western Nebraska Community College ranked among the best in the nation for two-year colleges for military veterans
  • St. Agnes School Foundation raises more than$200,000 to benefit the school at its annual Premiere event
  • A Nebraska native has been selected to replace Greg Ibach as Nebraska’s Director of Agriculture

Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s mid-week forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News!

