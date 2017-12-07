KNEB.tv News: December 7, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Work continues on the $4.6 million upgrades being done at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, but cold weather has been affecting crews this week
- Tuesday night crash on Highway 26 claims the life of a Guernsey man
- Scottsbluff High School continues to exceed state averages, as the district achieves a four year graduation rate above 90% for the second straight year
Chris Cottrell in with a check in on sports, and Bill Boyer with your comprehensive weather forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: