KNEB.tv News: December 7, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 7, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Work continues on the $4.6 million upgrades being done at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, but cold weather has been affecting crews this week
  • Tuesday night crash on Highway 26 claims the life of a Guernsey man
  • Scottsbluff High School continues to exceed state averages, as the district achieves a four year graduation rate above 90% for the second straight year

Chris Cottrell in with a check in on sports, and Bill Boyer with your comprehensive weather forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

