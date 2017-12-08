KNEB.tv News: December 8, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

More than $110,000 has been raised so far for the YMCA’s annual campaign- with more donations expected to roll in throughout the coming days and weeks

A Brazilian jet has been testing itself against the

winds of western Nebraska, flying in and out of the Scottsbluff airport

A brick and mortar 'sip and paint' business has opened in Scottsbluff, and Boozy Brushes hopes to make a splash in the community

Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast, and Chabella Guzman is in with her latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History.

