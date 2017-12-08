class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277223 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 8, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 8, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: December 8, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • More than $110,000 has been raised so far for the YMCA’s annual campaign- with more donations expected to roll in throughout the coming days and weeks
  • A Brazilian jet has been testing itself against the
    winds of western Nebraska, flying in and out of the Scottsbluff airport
  • A brick and mortar ‘sip and paint’ business has opened in Scottsbluff, and Boozy Brushes hopes to make a splash in the community

Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast, and Chabella Guzman is in with her latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments