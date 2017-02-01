KNEB.tv News: February 1, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Nebraska’s representatives on Capitol Hill weigh in on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Plus:

Bluffs man gets prison sentence for meth distribution charge

Chadron State College being sued by mother of former softball player

Chadron Middle School student cited for bullying

Western Nebraska Arts Center gearing up for a busy month

Bill Boyer’s got the latest on the wintry weather hitting the area; and we check in with the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured “Pet of the Week.” You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: