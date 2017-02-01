class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212679 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 1, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 1, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News: Nebraska’s representatives on Capitol Hill weigh in on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Plus:

  • Bluffs man gets prison sentence for meth distribution charge
  • Chadron State College being sued by mother of former softball player
  • Chadron Middle School student cited for bullying
  • Western Nebraska Arts Center gearing up for a busy month

Bill Boyer’s got the latest on the wintry weather hitting the area; and we check in with the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured “Pet of the Week.” You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

