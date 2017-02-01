KNEB.tv News: February 1, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Nebraska’s representatives on Capitol Hill weigh in on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Plus:
- Bluffs man gets prison sentence for meth distribution charge
- Chadron State College being sued by mother of former softball player
- Chadron Middle School student cited for bullying
- Western Nebraska Arts Center gearing up for a busy month
Bill Boyer’s got the latest on the wintry weather hitting the area; and we check in with the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured “Pet of the Week.” You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: