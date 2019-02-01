KNEB.tv News: February 1, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Three outstanding community members recognized for their service to the Valley during the annual Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber banquet

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Eastern Wyoming College’s ATEC facility

Octoberfest Revised committee donates to Legacy of the Plains Museum

Lincoln Elementary’s Cara Schlothauer named PVC Star Student of the Week

Bill Boyer in with your weekend weather forecast, plus a look back at the week that was in ag news with your Friday Five.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: