KNEB.tv News: February 1, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | February 1, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Three outstanding community members recognized for their service to the Valley during the annual Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber banquet
  • Groundbreaking ceremony held for Eastern Wyoming College’s ATEC facility
  • Octoberfest Revised committee donates to Legacy of the Plains Museum
  • Lincoln Elementary’s Cara Schlothauer named PVC Star Student of the Week

Bill Boyer in with your weekend weather forecast, plus a look back at the week that was in ag news with your Friday Five.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

