KNEB.tv News: February 1, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Three outstanding community members recognized for their service to the Valley during the annual Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber banquet
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for Eastern Wyoming College’s ATEC facility
- Octoberfest Revised committee donates to Legacy of the Plains Museum
- Lincoln Elementary’s Cara Schlothauer named PVC Star Student of the Week
Bill Boyer in with your weekend weather forecast, plus a look back at the week that was in ag news with your Friday Five.
Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: