KNEB.tv News: February 10, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Despite hundreds- if not thousands- of protesters across the state last weekend voicing their opposition of Betsy DeVos to Senator Deb Fischer, Nebraska’s Senior Senator says her vote was not against constituent wishes.
Plus:
- $10,000 reward offered in Dawes County cattle rustling case
- Progress being made on Phase II of Scottsbluff High School construction
- Wyoming Highway Patrol releases jaw-dropping video of semi toppling onto cruiser on Interstate 80
You’ll find these stories and more, as well as the latest segment of 150 Years of Nebraska Ag History and Bill Boyer’s weekend weather forecast, right now on KNEB.tv News: