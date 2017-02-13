KNEB.tv News: February 13, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: a weekend train vs. vehicle accident seriously injures a Morrill man.

Plus:

Gov. Ricketts commends Gering Senator John Stinner for work on 5 month budget bill in Unicameral

Scottsbluff Fire Department teams up with Kiwanis to improve fire safety in southeast Scottsbluff

2017 snowmelt forecast for North Platte River Basin well above average

In sports, Chris Cottrell in with an update on sub-district hoops, high school wrestling, and a wrap of WNCC Athletics.

In weather, Bill Boyer has a gorgeous mid-February forecast that will get you through the work week.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: