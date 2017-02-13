class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215420 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 13, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 13, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News: a weekend train vs. vehicle accident seriously injures a Morrill man.

Plus:

  • Gov. Ricketts commends Gering Senator John Stinner for work on 5 month budget bill in Unicameral
  • Scottsbluff Fire Department teams up with Kiwanis to improve fire safety in southeast Scottsbluff
  • 2017 snowmelt forecast for North Platte River Basin well above average

In sports, Chris Cottrell in with an update on sub-district hoops, high school wrestling, and a wrap of WNCC Athletics.

In weather, Bill Boyer has a gorgeous mid-February forecast that will get you through the work week.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

