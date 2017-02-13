KNEB.tv News: February 13, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: a weekend train vs. vehicle accident seriously injures a Morrill man.
Plus:
- Gov. Ricketts commends Gering Senator John Stinner for work on 5 month budget bill in Unicameral
- Scottsbluff Fire Department teams up with Kiwanis to improve fire safety in southeast Scottsbluff
- 2017 snowmelt forecast for North Platte River Basin well above average
In sports, Chris Cottrell in with an update on sub-district hoops, high school wrestling, and a wrap of WNCC Athletics.
In weather, Bill Boyer has a gorgeous mid-February forecast that will get you through the work week.
You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: