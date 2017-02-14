class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215702 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 14, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 14, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News: Board members from the Indoor Splash Arena say they will begin looking at their next option for an indoor pool facility after existing deal with Scottsbluff Public School district set to expire by spring of 2019.

Plus:

  • Western States Bank donates big to many local organizations
  • City of Gering one step closer to hotel project becoming reality
  • Authorities seek public help for theft from Coca-Cola truck
  • One group aims to buyout Whiteclay beer stores and end sales completely

You’ll find these stories, Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast, and a Rural Radio Network update from Panama, right now on KNEB.tv News:

 

