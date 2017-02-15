KNEB.tv News: February 15, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Morrill Public Schools looks to be the first in the Panhandle to offer birth to five educational offerings. District leaders share their growing excitement as their new Early Childhood building reaches the half-way point.

Plus:

Gering Senator John Stinner recieves praise from the governor for his work on the budget deficit bill

Scottsbluff man target of two separate WING Drug Task Force stings arrested

Bayard basketball players get the assist for donating blood

Construction at Scottsbluff High School making progress with old classroom wing getting leveled on Tuesday

You’ll also meet the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured “Pet of the Week” and see a beautiful weather forecast from KNEB Weather Analyst Bill Boyer.

These stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: