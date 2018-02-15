class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291225 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 15, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | February 15, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • After nearly three hours of testimony, the board votes 10 to 1 to close the Panhandle Health Group locations in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Sidney and Kimball
  • Organizers for Panhandle Polar Plunge calling on individuals and teams to participate in the February 24th event that benefits Special Olympics Nebraska
  • Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington gearing up to host prospective freshman during their ‘Lancer Look’ event on Monday

Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s latest weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

