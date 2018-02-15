KNEB.tv News: February 15, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- After nearly three hours of testimony, the board votes 10 to 1 to close the Panhandle Health Group locations in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Sidney and Kimball
- Organizers for Panhandle Polar Plunge calling on individuals and teams to participate in the February 24th event that benefits Special Olympics Nebraska
- Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington gearing up to host prospective freshman during their ‘Lancer Look’ event on Monday
Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s latest weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: