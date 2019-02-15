KNEB.tv News: February 15, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Sen. Tom Briese says he plans to eliminate excise tax on craft breweries, wineries and distilleries in his property tax bill, will change to an at-the-register sales tax

Planning for this year’s Tour de Nebraska- which will be in the Panhandle this summer- gets underway

Diamond Rio and Restless Heart to headline KNEB Oregon Trail Days Concert

Minatare Elementary 1st Grader named PVC Star Student of the Week

Bill Boyer in with your weekend weather forecast, and Hannah and Alex in with your Friday Five. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: