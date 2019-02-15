class="post-template-default single single-post postid-366283 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 15, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | February 15, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Sen. Tom Briese says he plans to eliminate excise tax on craft breweries, wineries and distilleries in his property tax bill, will change to an at-the-register sales tax
  • Planning for this year’s Tour de Nebraska- which will be in the Panhandle this summer- gets underway
  • Diamond Rio and Restless Heart to headline KNEB Oregon Trail Days Concert
  • Minatare Elementary 1st Grader named PVC Star Student of the Week

Bill Boyer in with your weekend weather forecast, and Hannah and Alex in with your Friday Five. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

