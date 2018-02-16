class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291534 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 16, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | February 16, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • An in depth look at the pleas consumers of Panhandle Health Group made to the board during Thursday’s vote to close four panhandle locations
  • Kimball Public School Board narrows its list of finalists for new superintendent
  • Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger says he won’t be running for office once current term expires
  • Scottsbluff Public School District addresses rumors surrounding safety at schools today
  • Tri-City Roadrunner reporting strong usage in first month
  • Scottsbluff man arrested for theft of firearms
  • Banner County School 8th Grader honored with Star Student of the Week 

Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast, and Chabella Guzman checks in on ag news.

Catch all these stories- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

