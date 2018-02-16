KNEB.tv News: February 16, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- An in depth look at the pleas consumers of Panhandle Health Group made to the board during Thursday’s vote to close four panhandle locations
- Kimball Public School Board narrows its list of finalists for new superintendent
- Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger says he won’t be running for office once current term expires
- Scottsbluff Public School District addresses rumors surrounding safety at schools today
- Tri-City Roadrunner reporting strong usage in first month
- Scottsbluff man arrested for theft of firearms
- Banner County School 8th Grader honored with Star Student of the Week
Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast, and Chabella Guzman checks in on ag news.