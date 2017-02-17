class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216492 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 17, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 17, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Minatare man will be spending the next two to five years in prison for selling methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force
  • A familiar face will has been tapped to head the Gering Electrical Department
  • Nebraska Game and Parks Commission working to increase herd size of bighorn sheep by tracking lambs
  • Polar Plunge organizers hoping to make a splash in the next 8 days ahead of annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska

You’ll find these stories and more, plus the latest 150 Years of Agriculture History in Nebraska and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

