KNEB.tv News: February 19, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | February 19, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The remaining employees at Cabela’s former headquarters in Sidney have received buyout offers; remains unclear how many positions could be eliminated
  • Mitchell woman upgraded to fair condition following Saturday afternoon car vs. building accident
  • Gering City Council receives presentation and approves design for Amphitheater Garden

Bill Boyer with your full forecast, and Chris Cottrell in with a check in on sports. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

