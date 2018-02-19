KNEB.tv News: February 19, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- The remaining employees at Cabela’s former headquarters in Sidney have received buyout offers; remains unclear how many positions could be eliminated
- Mitchell woman upgraded to fair condition following Saturday afternoon car vs. building accident
- Gering City Council receives presentation and approves design for Amphitheater Garden
Bill Boyer with your full forecast, and Chris Cottrell in with a check in on sports. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: