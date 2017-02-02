class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213001 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 2, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 2, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News; a 105 pound male mountain lion that wandered into a residential neighborhood in Scottsbluff has been euthanized by Nebraska Game and Parks officials.

Plus:

  • Scottsbluff Police investigating several attempted rooftop break-ins at local restaurants
  • Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 26  injures several people; hospitalizes at least one
  • Scottsbluff woman sent to prison on heroin and meth convictions
  • Alliance one step closer to getting a new city manager

In sports, Chris Cottrell features signing day athletes of Dalton Scott, Kobe Paez, Tiersa Darley, Dalen Stolen.

And in weather, Bill Boyer has your forecast that will take you into a milder weekend and beyond.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

