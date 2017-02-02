KNEB.tv News: February 2, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News; a 105 pound male mountain lion that wandered into a residential neighborhood in Scottsbluff has been euthanized by Nebraska Game and Parks officials.

Plus:

Scottsbluff Police investigating several attempted rooftop break-ins at local restaurants

Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 26 injures several people; hospitalizes at least one

Scottsbluff woman sent to prison on heroin and meth convictions

Alliance one step closer to getting a new city manager

In sports, Chris Cottrell features signing day athletes of Dalton Scott, Kobe Paez, Tiersa Darley, Dalen Stolen.

And in weather, Bill Boyer has your forecast that will take you into a milder weekend and beyond.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: