KNEB.tv News: February 20, 2017

Morrill Public Schools getting $300,000 bleachers for $8,100 thanks to some lucky bidding at the old Kearney H.S.

Longtime Scotts Bluff County District Judge Randall Lippstreu looks back at 19 years ahead of his retirement at end of month

NPPD officials excited about progress on Stegall Transmission Line Project

In sports, it was a busy weekend between state wrestling in Omaha and some hard fought battles on the hardwood here in the Twin Cities. Chris Cottrell has a recap of the weekend that was of sports.

And in weather, Bill Boyer says enjoy these warm temperatures…. as things looking to get significantly cooler in the coming days.

