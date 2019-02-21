class="post-template-default single single-post postid-367557 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 21, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | February 21, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: February 21, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Scottsbluff’s Taco Bell set to re-open following an 11 week closure
  • Bayard Senator Steve Erdman voices his opposition to a bill regarding education requirements for new real estate licensees in Nebraska
  • Organizers of Panhandle Polar Plunge encouraging last minute teams to register for annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska

Bill Boyer with your snowy, Thursday evening forecast- and Chris Cottrell in with the latest at the sports desk.  Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments