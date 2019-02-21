KNEB.tv News: February 21, 2019

- Scottsbluff’s Taco Bell set to re-open following an 11 week closure
- Bayard Senator Steve Erdman voices his opposition to a bill regarding education requirements for new real estate licensees in Nebraska
- Organizers of Panhandle Polar Plunge encouraging last minute teams to register for annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska
Bill Boyer with your snowy, Thursday evening forecast- and Chris Cottrell in with the latest at the sports desk. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: