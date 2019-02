Today on KNEB.tv News:

State of Wyoming conducting investigation into office of Goshen County Clerk of the District Court

Scottsbluff man charged in connection to early morning Gering burglary

Sentencing date set for Scottsbluff mother whose baby died as result from mom’s meth use

Nebraska lawmakers look to discuss industrial hemp bill in Unicameral

Bill Boyer with your weather- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week! Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: