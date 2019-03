Today on KNEB.tv News:

Lawmakers hear testimony on a bill that would allow guns to be taken from gun owners if that person is a threat to themselves or others

Scottsbluff airport becomes one of the best EAS routes for Skywest

Measure that would limit use of eminent domain for private wind farm projects fails in the legislatur

Bill Boyer with your weather- plus our latest Community Champion Catch