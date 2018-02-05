class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288746 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 5, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | February 5, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A midday accident east of Mitchell sends a local woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries
  • Gering Senator John Stinner discusses his ‘Panhandle Beginnings’ pilot project would allow kids of all ages to have access to mental health services close to their families
  • Lied Scottsbluff Public Library advances to third round of national contest aimed at naming best public library in the country.

In sports, Chris Cottrell has all the highlights from a jam-packed Friday and Saturday slate of basketball action. Plus Bill Boyer check in with your full week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:  

