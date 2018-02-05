KNEB.tv News: February 5, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- A midday accident east of Mitchell sends a local woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries
- Gering Senator John Stinner discusses his ‘Panhandle Beginnings’ pilot project would allow kids of all ages to have access to mental health services close to their families
- Lied Scottsbluff Public Library advances to third round of national contest aimed at naming best public library in the country.
In sports, Chris Cottrell has all the highlights from a jam-packed Friday and Saturday slate of basketball action. Plus Bill Boyer check in with your full week weather forecast.