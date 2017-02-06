class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213749 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 6, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 6, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: February 6, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News; locals took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, and hope that Nebraska’s U.S. Senators hear their opposition.

Plus:

  • Big project for Western Nebraska Regional Airport seeks final approval from airport board
  • Gering looking at possibility of their own dog park
  • Scottsbluff Public School District receives huge grant
  • 32nd Annual KNEB Farm & Ranch Expo in the books

In sports, Chris Cottrell has nothing but highlights from a record-setting Scottsbluff basketball game, and in weather Bill Boyer has your full week weather outlook.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments