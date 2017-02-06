KNEB.tv News: February 6, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News; locals took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, and hope that Nebraska’s U.S. Senators hear their opposition.
Plus:
- Big project for Western Nebraska Regional Airport seeks final approval from airport board
- Gering looking at possibility of their own dog park
- Scottsbluff Public School District receives huge grant
- 32nd Annual KNEB Farm & Ranch Expo in the books
In sports, Chris Cottrell has nothing but highlights from a record-setting Scottsbluff basketball game, and in weather Bill Boyer has your full week weather outlook.
You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: