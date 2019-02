Today on KNEB.tv News:

Nebraska GOP leaders react to Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address

Gering Public Works Department keeping busy with busted water pipe on east side of town

Mitchell City Council approves study to help determine blighted and substandard properties throughout the community

Bill Boyer with a bone-chilling weather forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: