KNEB.tv News: February 7, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners say their $20,000 bridge project isn’t worth the commitment of overseeing $200,000 of grants for the entire panhandle.
Plus:
- Bond reduced for ex-golf coach accused of sexually assaulting two Bearcat girl golfers
- Gov. Ricketts and ag leaders weigh in on a new property valuation bill
- EWC Board of Trustees President submits resignation during Monday meeting
- United Way of Western Nebraska inching closer to 2016-17 campaign fundraising goal
You’ll find these stories plus a whole lot more, right now on KNEB.tv News: