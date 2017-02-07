KNEB.tv News: February 7, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners say their $20,000 bridge project isn’t worth the commitment of overseeing $200,000 of grants for the entire panhandle.

Bond reduced for ex-golf coach accused of sexually assaulting two Bearcat girl golfers

Gov. Ricketts and ag leaders weigh in on a new property valuation bill

EWC Board of Trustees President submits resignation during Monday meeting

United Way of Western Nebraska inching closer to 2016-17 campaign fundraising goal

