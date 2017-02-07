class="post-template-default single single-post postid-214045 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 7, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: February 7, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners say their $20,000 bridge project isn’t worth the commitment of overseeing $200,000 of grants for the entire panhandle.

Plus:

  • Bond reduced for ex-golf coach accused of sexually assaulting two Bearcat girl golfers
  • Gov. Ricketts and ag leaders weigh in on a new property valuation bill
  • EWC Board of Trustees President submits resignation during Monday meeting
  • United Way of Western Nebraska inching closer to 2016-17 campaign fundraising goal

You’ll find these stories plus a whole lot more, right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments