KNEB.TV News: February 7, 2019

- An arctic blast freezes over the Panhandle, causing closures and cancellations across the region
- Broomfield, Colorado man busted with large amount of methamphetamine
- Gering Senator John Stinner weighs on on bill aimed at allowing unemployment benefits for Nebraska workers who leave job to care for family members with serious health conditions
Bill Boyer with your weather; plus Chris Cottrell in for the signings of Jeremiah Delzer and Keegan Reifschneider as they take their football careers from Scottsbluff to the collegiate level.