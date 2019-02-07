class="post-template-default single single-post postid-364516 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

KNEB.TV News: February 7, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | February 7, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.TV News: February 7, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • An arctic blast freezes over the Panhandle, causing closures and cancellations across the region
  • Broomfield, Colorado man busted with large amount of methamphetamine
  • Gering Senator John Stinner weighs on on bill aimed at  allowing unemployment benefits for Nebraska workers who leave job to care for family members with serious health conditions

Bill Boyer with your weather; plus Chris Cottrell in for the signings of Jeremiah Delzer and Keegan Reifschneider as they take their football careers from Scottsbluff to the collegiate level.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments