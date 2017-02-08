KNEB.tv News: February 8, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: a Scottsbluff man has been arrested following the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine from his home.
- Robert Franco has been selected by the Scottsbluff City Council to fill a vacancy on the Community Redevelopment Authority
- Scottsbluff man convicted on numerous weapons charges
- Slick roads causes multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident
In addition, the Scottsbluff Police Department is highlighting several rooftop break-ins for the featured “Crime of the Week” segment; Bill Boyer says some unseasonably warm temperatures in our forecast.
