KNEB.tv News: February 8, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 8, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News: a Scottsbluff man has been arrested following the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine from his home.

Plus:

  • Robert Franco has been selected by the Scottsbluff City Council to fill a vacancy on the Community Redevelopment Authority
  • Scottsbluff man convicted on numerous weapons charges
  • Slick roads causes multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident

In addition, the Scottsbluff Police Department is highlighting several rooftop break-ins for the featured “Crime of the Week” segment; Bill Boyer says some unseasonably warm temperatures in our forecast.

You’ll find these stories and a whole lot more….right now on KNEB.tv News:

