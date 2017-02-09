class="post-template-default single single-post postid-214672 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 9, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 9, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: February 9, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv: The Mitchell City Council has voted to offer reduced rates for golfers at Scenic Knolls Golf Course.

Plus:

  • Some big changes coming to Monument Mall in Scottsbluff
  • Senator Ben Sasse weighs in Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
  • Local florists keeping busy ahead of Valentine’s Day
  • Panhandle Humane Society seeking volunteers to take their dogs for walks

In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with a Gering Bulldog who will be taking her golfing talents to the collegiate level. And in weather, Bill Boyer says you can expect to enjoy a beautiful weather day on Friday.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments