KNEB.tv News: January 10, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 10, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News: The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners hear proposals to expand the County Jail.

Plus:

  • Good news for Scottsbluff High School regarding their career academies
  • Former car dealership office manager accused of stealing $113,000 from employer over two-and-a-half year period
  • Sheridan County Commissioners give thumbs up for Whiteclay’s four beer stores to keep liquor licenses
  • Panhandle bridges get funding for much needed improvements

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

