KNEB.tv News: January 10, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners hear proposals to expand the County Jail.
Plus:
- Good news for Scottsbluff High School regarding their career academies
- Former car dealership office manager accused of stealing $113,000 from employer over two-and-a-half year period
- Sheridan County Commissioners give thumbs up for Whiteclay’s four beer stores to keep liquor licenses
- Panhandle bridges get funding for much needed improvements
You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: