class="post-template-default single single-post postid-283268 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 10, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | January 10, 2018
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: January 10, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Governor Pete Ricketts unveils a new tax package that
    would boost credits for Nebraska residents during his annual State of the State address to state lawmakers
  • Heightened security at Sidney Public Schools today following a threat found written in a school bathroom
  • Bass Pro CEO challenges ex-Cabela’s execs to help Sidney workers by offering 100% match to severance packages

Bill Boyer with your mid-week weather forecast, and Shalee Peters from the Rural Radio Network in today with an update on ag news.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments