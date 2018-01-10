KNEB.tv News: January 10, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Governor Pete Ricketts unveils a new tax package that

would boost credits for Nebraska residents during his annual State of the State address to state lawmakers

Bass Pro CEO challenges ex-Cabela’s execs to help Sidney workers by offering 100% match to severance packages

Bill Boyer with your mid-week weather forecast, and Shalee Peters from the Rural Radio Network in today with an update on ag news.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: