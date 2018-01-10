KNEB.tv News: January 10, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Governor Pete Ricketts unveils a new tax package that
would boost credits for Nebraska residents during his annual State of the State address to state lawmakers
- Heightened security at Sidney Public Schools today following a threat found written in a school bathroom
- Bass Pro CEO challenges ex-Cabela’s execs to help Sidney workers by offering 100% match to severance packages
Bill Boyer with your mid-week weather forecast, and Shalee Peters from the Rural Radio Network in today with an update on ag news.
