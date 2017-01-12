class="single single-post postid-208115 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 12, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 12, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News: Governor Pete Ricketts delivers state lawmakers his 3rd annual State of the State address in Lincoln- highlighting the biggest priorities for 2017.

Plus:

  • The Nebraska State Patrol continues searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Highway 26 near Minatare
  • TV crews join hunters to highlight waterfowl hunting in Scotts Bluff County
  • Deuel County Deputy Sheriff Mike Hutchinson files amended claims in a civil lawsuit stemming from a December 2015 shoot-out with a wanted felon in Big Springs.

You’ll find these stories plus the Scottsbluff Police Department’s featured “Crime of the Week” and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast right now on KNEB.tv News:

