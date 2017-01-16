KNEB.tv News: January 16, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News, students faculty and staff share their excitement to finally start classes in the newly renovated Scottsbluff High School.

Plus:

Details on how one of Scotts Bluff County’s most wanted felon’s was apprehended by Denver authorities

A long tenured judge announced he will be retiring later this year

Scottsbluff trailer fire destroys another home

Western Nebraska Community College receives generous donation from Scottsbluff bank branch

You’ll find these stories plus Chris Cottrell’s full sports broadcast and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast-right now on KNEB.tv News: