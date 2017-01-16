KNEB.tv News: January 16, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News, students faculty and staff share their excitement to finally start classes in the newly renovated Scottsbluff High School.
Plus:
- Details on how one of Scotts Bluff County’s most wanted felon’s was apprehended by Denver authorities
- A long tenured judge announced he will be retiring later this year
- Scottsbluff trailer fire destroys another home
- Western Nebraska Community College receives generous donation from Scottsbluff bank branch
You’ll find these stories plus Chris Cottrell’s full sports broadcast and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast-right now on KNEB.tv News: