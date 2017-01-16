class="single single-post postid-208785 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 16, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 16, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News, students faculty and staff share their excitement to finally start classes in the newly renovated Scottsbluff High School.

Plus:

  • Details on how one of Scotts Bluff County’s most wanted felon’s was apprehended by Denver authorities
  • A long tenured judge announced he will be retiring later this year
  • Scottsbluff trailer fire destroys another home
  • Western Nebraska Community College receives generous donation from Scottsbluff bank branch

You’ll find these stories plus Chris Cottrell’s full sports broadcast and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast-right now on KNEB.tv News:

