KNEB.tv News: January 17, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News, the man charged with the murder of a Scottsbluff woman makes his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Plus:

Scottsbluff Parks & Recreation Director accepts same position in Spearfish, South Dakota

Gering High School wins contest at state level- advances to nationals

RWMC hosting Tuesday evening open house and ribbon-cutting at The Cancer Treatment Center and tours of the new Infusion Center

Town Hall meeting for future of Hot Springs VA Clinic slated for tonight at Gering VFW

Western Sugar’s Scottsbluff facility reopens after contractor injured in accident

You’ll find those stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: