KNEB.tv News: January 17, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 17, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News, the man charged with the murder of a Scottsbluff woman makes his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Plus:

  • Scottsbluff Parks & Recreation Director accepts same position in Spearfish, South Dakota
  • Gering High School wins contest at state level- advances to nationals
  • RWMC hosting Tuesday evening open house and ribbon-cutting at The Cancer Treatment Center and tours of the new Infusion Center
  • Town Hall meeting for future of Hot Springs VA Clinic slated for tonight at Gering VFW
  • Western Sugar’s Scottsbluff facility reopens after contractor injured in accident

You’ll find those stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

