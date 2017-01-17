KNEB.tv News: January 17, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News, the man charged with the murder of a Scottsbluff woman makes his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court.
Plus:
- Scottsbluff Parks & Recreation Director accepts same position in Spearfish, South Dakota
- Gering High School wins contest at state level- advances to nationals
- RWMC hosting Tuesday evening open house and ribbon-cutting at The Cancer Treatment Center and tours of the new Infusion Center
- Town Hall meeting for future of Hot Springs VA Clinic slated for tonight at Gering VFW
- Western Sugar’s Scottsbluff facility reopens after contractor injured in accident
You’ll find those stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: