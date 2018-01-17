KNEB.tv News: January 17, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- A Wednesday morning house fire causes significant damage to a Morrill home
- Scotts Bluff County inches closer to reaching agreement to house juvenile inmates in Cheyenne
- Runaway juvenile apprehended by Scotts Bluff deputies following December escape
- Western Nebraska Regional Airport making final preparations for United Airlines operated by Skywest to begin Scottsbluff service
Plus- the Scottsbluff Police Department provides update from a February burglary in their Crime of the Week Segment; and Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week forecast.
Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: