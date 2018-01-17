class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284687 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 17, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | January 17, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Wednesday morning house fire causes significant damage to a Morrill home
  • Scotts Bluff County inches closer to reaching agreement to house juvenile inmates in Cheyenne
  • Runaway juvenile apprehended by Scotts Bluff deputies following December escape
  • Western Nebraska Regional Airport making final preparations for United Airlines operated by Skywest to begin Scottsbluff service

Plus- the Scottsbluff Police Department provides update from a February burglary in their Crime of the Week Segment; and Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

