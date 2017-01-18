class="single single-post postid-209369 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 18, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 18, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News; after having his trial date pushed back multiple times, the man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Scottsbluff will stand trial beginning on February 21.

Plus:

  • Scottsbluff Police investigating a new wave of counterfeit bills hitting the area
  • Regional West hosts open house to showcase new CT Simulator and Infusion Center
  • Update on Hot Springs VA Outpatient Clinic and how it will affect local veterans

You’ll find these stories, plus Bill Boyer’s mid-week weather forecast and the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured “Pet of the Week” segment, right now on KNEB.tv News:

