KNEB.tv News: January 19, 2018

- Local TV legend Jerry Dishong retires after 51 years at the news desk
- Scotts Bluff National Monument Superintendent Dan Morford weighs in on the affect a government shutdown would have here in Gering
- Local Soroptimists host their 3rd annual ‘Dream It-Be It’ program, and offer guidance to 32 young women
Chabella Guzman checks in with a report from this week’s Pulse Crop Clinic, and Bill Boyer has the latest on the winter storm working its way into the region.
