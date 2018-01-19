class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285275 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 19, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | January 19, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Local TV legend Jerry Dishong retires after 51 years at the news desk
  • Scotts Bluff National Monument Superintendent Dan Morford weighs in on the affect a government shutdown would have here in Gering
  • Local Soroptimists host their 3rd annual ‘Dream It-Be It’ program, and offer guidance to 32 young women

Chabella Guzman checks in with a report from this week’s Pulse Crop Clinic, and Bill Boyer has the latest on the winter storm working its way into the region.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

