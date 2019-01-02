class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356695 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 2, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | January 2, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Outgoing Scotts Bluff County Commissioners reflect on their tenure as they step down from the County Board
  • Judge rejects motion by Jeff Boppre to allow for post conviction comparison of latent fingerprints in 1988 double homicide conviction; motion for new trial still active
  • Gering Senator John Stinner talks 2019 legislative session

Bill Boyer with his first forecast of the new year, plus a cute pup highlighted as Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

