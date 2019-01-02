KNEB.tv News: January 2, 2019

- Outgoing Scotts Bluff County Commissioners reflect on their tenure as they step down from the County Board
- Judge rejects motion by Jeff Boppre to allow for post conviction comparison of latent fingerprints in 1988 double homicide conviction; motion for new trial still active
- Gering Senator John Stinner talks 2019 legislative session
Bill Boyer with his first forecast of the new year, plus a cute pup highlighted as Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week.
