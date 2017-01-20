KNEB.tv News: January 20, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News, former Scottsbluff golf coach Mike Klein has been arrested and charged with 20 sexual assault counts that allegedly occurred from 2007 through 2016.

Plus:

Scottsbluff City Council tables joint industrial park discussions for the time being

Region 22 Emergency Management switching alert system for public

Two serious car crashes send multiple people to the hospital

WNCC girls’ basketball coach Dave Harnish submits resignation

