KNEB.tv News: January 21, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | January 21, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Massive tax increases on beer, wine and liquor made in Nebraska have been proposed by one state lawmaker- a move that has sparked outrage from the owners of Scottsbluff’s brewery, distillery and winery
  • Chappell stabbing victim dies from injuries; heightened charges could be facing 49-year-old culprit
  • Westmoor Elementary students learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bill Boyer has the latest on a winter storm moving into the area, and Chris Cottrell in with a recap of a full slate of high school basketball games in Scottsbluff.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

 

