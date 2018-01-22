KNEB.tv News: January 22, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Congress votes to reopen government as House follows Senate
in approving bill; affected federal employees like Scotts Bluff National Monument rangers can get back to work
- The filmmaker who has spent the last 11 years working on Jerry Dishong documentary says his retirement is final piece of story, expects Legacy of a Newsman to be completed by early 2019
- Nashville recording artist and Scottsbluff native Justin Kane debuting new music video Tuesday evening at Backaracks
In sports, Chris Cottrell recaps a full slate of games over the weekend from Bearcat gymnasium, and Bill Boyer in with your full week weather forecast.
