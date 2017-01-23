KNEB.tv News: January 23, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Scottsbluff High School ushers in a new era with a ribbon cutting to officially open a new wing.

Plus:

The Western Sugar facility in Torrington gets an extended life span due to delays in operations at their Scottsbluff and Ft. Morgan plants

Scottsbluff man sentenced for 2016 child sexual assaults

Trial for Scottsbluff Burger King robber gets underway

Gas prices inch down across the region; industry experts weigh in on long term outlook

In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with newly enshrined WNCC Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Jackson and the sons of Dick “Night Train” Lane.

In weather, Bill Boyer has the latest on a winter storm moving into the region.

You’ll find these stories and more today on KNEB.tv News: