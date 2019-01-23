KNEB.tv News: January 23, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

$100,000 in grant money approved for facade improvements on East Overland corridor in Scottsbluff

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve measure for shifting of funds to cover jail expenses during partial government shutdown

Sen. Steve Erdman introduces bill to require phrase ‘In God We Trust’ displayed prominently in all Nebraska schools

