KNEB.tv News: January 23, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | January 23, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • $100,000 in grant money approved for facade improvements on East Overland corridor in Scottsbluff
  • Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve measure for shifting of funds to cover jail expenses during partial government shutdown
  • Sen. Steve Erdman introduces bill to require phrase ‘In God We Trust’ displayed prominently in all Nebraska schools

Bill Boyer with your weather, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week- catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

