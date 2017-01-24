KNEB.tv News: January 24, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: The snow kept plenty of people inside on Tuesday- with numerous school closures and activities being cancelled. However some local business owners have been praying for a snowfall like this.
Plus:
- PenAir adds additional flight to and from Scottsbluff in an effort to improve its reliability
- Minatare man avoids jail time on meth distribution conviction
- Nebraskans weigh in on the latest action on Keystone XL Pipeline
- Scottsbluff couple’s gender reveal getting worldwide attention
KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman kept busy this weekend catching up with 4H students in Sidney who were showcasing their engineering skills; and Bill Boyer has your comprehensive weather forecast.
Catch these stories and more- right now – today on KNEB.tv News: