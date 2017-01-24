KNEB.tv News: January 24, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: The snow kept plenty of people inside on Tuesday- with numerous school closures and activities being cancelled. However some local business owners have been praying for a snowfall like this.

Plus:

PenAir adds additional flight to and from Scottsbluff in an effort to improve its reliability

Minatare man avoids jail time on meth distribution conviction

Nebraskans weigh in on the latest action on Keystone XL Pipeline

Scottsbluff couple’s gender reveal getting worldwide attention

KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman kept busy this weekend catching up with 4H students in Sidney who were showcasing their engineering skills; and Bill Boyer has your comprehensive weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now – today on KNEB.tv News: