KNEB.tv News: January 24, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- United Way of Western Nebraska and Sam & Louie’s work to reach $375,000 campaign fundraising goal
- Debate heats up over Keystone Pipeline and its affect on Nebraska
- Scottsbluff native and Nashville recording artist Justin Kane releases new music video ‘Cowgirl Crazy’
Bill Boyer checks in with your midweek forecast, and we head on over to the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured ‘Pet of the Week.’
Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: