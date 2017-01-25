KNEB.tv News: January 25, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: The man who broke into the Scottsbluff Burger King on Christmas Day 2015 has been found guilty of burglary.

Plus:

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners sign off acquiring signage to identify our stretch of the Heartland Expressway

Gering City Council walks away from a $400,000 project due to high bids

Scottsbluff Police tackle scams during their “Crime of the Week” segment

Alliance track project hopes to reach the finish line sooner rather than later

Bill Boyer says the winter storm that walloped the region has past, but more snow is in the future. He has all the details in his forecast.

