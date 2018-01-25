KNEB.tv News: January 25, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library has been nominated as one of the best libraries in the country, online votes needed to advance to Round 2
- Congressional candidate Paul Theobald campaigns in Scottsbluff
- The Region 1 Mental Health Board has voted to place closing the Panhandle Health Group’s Scottsbluff, Alliance Sidney and Kimball locations on their February 15th board agenda
Bill Boyer with your weather; Chris Cottrell with sports- catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: