KNEB.tv News: January 25, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | January 25, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library has been nominated as one of the best libraries in the country, online votes needed to advance to Round 2
  • Congressional candidate Paul Theobald campaigns in Scottsbluff
  • The Region 1 Mental Health Board has voted to place closing the Panhandle Health Group’s Scottsbluff, Alliance Sidney and Kimball locations on their February 15th board agenda

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chris Cottrell with sports- catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

