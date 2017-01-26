KNEB.tv News: January 26, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Locals in the financial world react to the Dow Jones hitting 20,000 for the first time; but say the key to financial success is a balanced portfolio.

Plus:

Longtime Gering Fire Chief Jay Templar announces he’ll be retiring in April

City crews continue digging out of massive snowstorm that blanketed the Panhandle

EWC officials say they’re against legislation that would allow students to carry guns on campus

KNEB Radio-Thon set for Friday to benefit United Way

Chris Cottrell is in at the Fremont Motors Sports Desk with the latest from area hoop action; and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!