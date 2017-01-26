class="single single-post postid-211332 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 26, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 26, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News: Locals in the financial world react to the Dow Jones hitting 20,000 for the first time; but say the key to financial success is a balanced portfolio.

Plus:

  • Longtime Gering Fire Chief Jay Templar announces he’ll be retiring in April
  • City crews continue digging out of massive snowstorm that blanketed the Panhandle
  • EWC officials say they’re against legislation that would allow students to carry guns on campus
  • KNEB Radio-Thon set for Friday to benefit United Way

Chris Cottrell is in at the Fremont Motors Sports Desk with the latest from area hoop action; and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
