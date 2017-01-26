KNEB.tv News: January 26, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Locals in the financial world react to the Dow Jones hitting 20,000 for the first time; but say the key to financial success is a balanced portfolio.
Plus:
- Longtime Gering Fire Chief Jay Templar announces he’ll be retiring in April
- City crews continue digging out of massive snowstorm that blanketed the Panhandle
- EWC officials say they’re against legislation that would allow students to carry guns on campus
- KNEB Radio-Thon set for Friday to benefit United Way
Chris Cottrell is in at the Fremont Motors Sports Desk with the latest from area hoop action; and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast.
You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!