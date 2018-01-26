class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286750 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 26, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | January 26, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Mike Downey, Melissa Schneider, and Judy Amoo all honored Thursday night during the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce annual banquet
  • Board Chair Mark Masterton has high hopes for new Scottsbluff airline, stresses importance of public to patronize United
  • Good news this week coming out of Western Sugar Coop; unpaid January payment  will be included in the March payment
  • Platte Valley Companies and KNEB honor outstanding students in new “Star Student of the Week” segment

Catch those stories, plus Bill Boyer’s weekend weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

