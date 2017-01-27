KNEB.tv News: January 27, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Community leaders are honored during the annual Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

Plus:

KNEB and Panhandle Coop team up for all-day Radio-Thon to raise money for United Way of Western Nebraska

Bluffs man arrested on weapons and robbery charges

Governor Pete Ricketts approves death penalty protocol

Opponents of Keystone XL Pipeline gearing up for next round of battle to prevent it running through Nebraska

Bill Boyer checks in with your weekend weather forecast, and Chabella Guzman in with the latest installment of 150 Years of Nebraska Ag.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: